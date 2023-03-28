BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education unanimously approved a $32.8 million 2023-24 county budget request during a special meeting March 28 in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The meeting took less than five minutes, with no discussion, because board members had already reviewed the budget during a workshop March 9 and there were no changes since that time, according to school finance officer Kathy Carswell.
Board member Dennis Goodwin made the motion to approve the request, with Clark Jenkins providing the second.
The board’s request is nearly 10% more than the $29.9 million appropriated by the county for 2022-23.
The budget includes $29.17 million for operations and $3.6 million for capital, which is primarily used for facilities and maintenance.
Now that the board has approved its request, it will go to county commissioners, who must adopt their budget by June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
Of particular concern for Superintendent Richie Paylor is the operations budget, which is primarily used to fund county paid positions. He and Carswell said during the March 9 workshop that because of the decline in the district’s fund balance, the school system could face cutting positions if the operations request is not fully funded. He was optimistic that commissioners would fund the bulk of the operations request, which they have historically done.
The school system’s budget is made up of county, state and federal funds. Officials will not know until later this year what they will receive in state and federal funds for 2023-24.
According to Carswell, the operations request includes increases in retirement benefits, up 26%, increased health insurance premiums, proposed 3% salary increases for certified and non-certified staff, employee supplement increases, FICA increases, and a minimum wage increase to $15 per hour for clerical staff and teacher assistants.
There were also increases in a custodial services contract, transportation needs, charter schools, maintenance and custodial needs, utilities and unemployment investments due to the future anticipated cut of federally funded positions as COVID-19 relief funding begins to run out.
The local budget request includes $27.6 million in county funds for operations of traditional schools, up from $26 million this fiscal year, a 6% increase. It also had $625,000 in charter school pass-through funds.
The school system also projects additional sources of revenue for operations in 2023-24 that include $30,000 in sales tax reimbursements, $275,000 in fines and forfeitures, $20,000 in interest earned, and $600,000 in appropriated fund balance.
The capital request, which is $3.6 million, is nearly 71% more than the $2.1 million allocated by the county for this fiscal year.
Much of the capital request focuses on student safety and upgrades to facilities that are not included in a $42 million school bond referendum voters passed in November 2020.
It includes items like additional security DVRs and 16 cameras at Croatan and East Carteret high schools. There are multiple requests for building and playground upgrades, and replacement of the gym floor at Newport Elementary School.
The capital budget includes $2.28 million for category I needs, which is for painting, flooring replacements, roof replacements and planned repairs and renovations. It also includes upgrades for safety and security.
In addition, the capital budget includes $874,578 for category II items, which covers technology, furniture and equipment, band and departmental needs.
The category III capital portion, which is for two buses for the Carteret Preschool Center, and two activity buses, is $470,000.
