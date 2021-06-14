Sheriff’s office seeks help locating woman reported missing from Beaufort residence

ATON

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman reported missing from Beaufort.

According to a release from the CCSO Monday afternoon, the office is looking to conduct a welfare check on Shayde Danielle Aton, 25, of Jacksonville, Fla. She was reported missing from Powell Road in Beaufort, where she was visiting a friend, according to the release.

Ms. Aton is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her right bicep reading “family” and a scar on her left wrist. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white, cropped tank top.

According to the release, she was reportedly last seen June 9 leaving the Powell Road residence on foot and she may have been seen in the area of Zingo Express at Highway 101 and Laurel Road around 2 a.m. that morning.

She may attempt to return to Florida, the CCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.