Sheriff’s office seeks help locating woman reported missing from Beaufort residence

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman reported missing from Beaufort.
According to a release from the CCSO Monday afternoon, the office is looking to conduct a welfare check on Shayde Danielle Aton, 25, of Jacksonville, Fla. She was reported missing from Powell Road in Beaufort, where she was visiting a friend, according to the release.
Ms. Aton is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her right bicep reading “family” and a scar on her left wrist. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white, cropped tank top.
According to the release, she was reportedly last seen June 9 leaving the Powell Road residence on foot and she may have been seen in the area of Zingo Express at Highway 101 and Laurel Road around 2 a.m. that morning.
She may attempt to return to Florida, the CCSO said.
Anyone with information is asked to notify the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.