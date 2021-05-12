Board to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle.
Interested participants may join the meeting via webinar; online registration is available at the website attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/2319798424227474190.
