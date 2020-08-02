NEWPORT — Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for coastal North Carolina as Tropical Storm Isaias moves up the coast.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newort announced a tropical storm watch is in effect as of 11 a.m. Sunday. This watch means tropical storm force winds are possible in the watch area within the next 48 hours. This watch is in effect for Morehead City, Newport and Emerald Isle.
Accoring to the watch, as of 11 a.m. Sunday the weather service forecasts 35-45 mph sustained winds, with gusts up to 60 mph from Monday evening until Tuesday afternoon. There's also the potentioal for wind speeds of 58-73 mph.
Local storm surge is also possible; the NWS said Isaias has the potential to creast storm surge up to 2 feet above ground in surge prone areas Monday evening until Tuesday evening.
The NWS said 1-2 inches of rainfall are possible in the watch area, with locally higher amounts. The conditions are also "somewhat favorable" for tornadoes.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory for Isaias at 11 a.m. Sunday, the latest available. According to the hurricane center, Isaias is about 55 miles southeast of Fort Pierce, Fla. and about 120 miles south-southeast of Cape Canaveral, Fla. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving north-northwest at 8 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.39 inches.
The NHC said a tropical storm warning is in effect from South Santee River, S.C. to Surf City. The tropical storm watch is in effect from north of Surf City to Duck, and includes Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.
According to the NHC forecast, Isaias is expected to pass over eastern North Carolina late Monday into Tuesday.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
More information from the NHC is available at its website www.nhc.noaa.gov.
