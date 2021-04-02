Carteret County churches to host Easter sunrise services

CARTERET COUNTY — Area churches will host sunrise services Easter Sunday. Some of those include:
Soundview OFWB
Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church near Newport will have an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at the church. There will be special singing. Breakfast will be served following the service. Everyone is asked to wear a mask.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold a sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Easter Sunday on the east side of the building. Bible study for all ages will be at 9:30 a.m., with the regular service beginning at 10:45 a.m.
St. Peter’s UMC
St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City will host an Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday. Worship services will also be at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Newport Baptist
Newport Baptist Church will have an Easter sunrise service 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Breakfast will be served following the service.
The church will offer an Easter worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday which will feature the Lord’s supper.
Victory Baptist
Victory Baptist Church in Newport will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the church parking lot.
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea will hold a Son Rose Celebration outside on the church grounds at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Cape Carteret Baptist
Cape Carteret Baptist Church will host an Easter sunrise service at 6:15 a.m. Sunday at the Western Ocean Regional Access in Emerald Isle. Bring a chair for sitting on the beach.
Down East community
Several Down East churches will join for a community Easter sunrise service at 6:15 a.m. Sunday at the end of Army Camp Road in Davis.
Straits UMC
Straits United Methodist Church will sponsor an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday on the Straits side of the Harkers Island bridge. People will gather at a cross that has been set up. The Rev. David Jones
