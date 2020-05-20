INDIAN BEACH — The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners seems to be on board with the draft fiscal year 2020-21 town budget, as they’ve set a date for public hearing.
The board met via Zoom for its regular meeting May 13. During the meeting, the board unanimously scheduled a public hearing for the draft budget for the next regular meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.
The proposed budget includes a 3-cent ad valorem property tax increase, raising it from 25.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value to 28.5 cents.
Town Manager Tim White delivered his budget message to the board at Wednesday’s meeting. Mr. White said the tax rate is based on the recent property revaluation conducted by the Carteret County Tax Office.
“Next (fiscal) year’s budget is balanced,” he said. “This proposed budget addresses personnel, public safety equipment and allocates $35,000 directly to our general fund balance.”
The 2020-21 draft budget is for $2,218,312 for anticipated revenues and authorized expenditures. The draft includes a general fund of $2,024,224 and a beach nourishment fund of $191,088.
According to Mr. White’s budget message, items factoring into the tax rate increase include flat to lower projected sales and franchise tax revenues due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and lost revenue due to the upcoming expiration of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response grant.
“Next (fiscal) year’s budget is about $80,000 less than the current year,” Mr. White said.
During public comment, resident Victor Heinrich said he was always in favor of the SAFER grant.
“I know one day, either my wife or I will need EMT service,” he said.
In other news at the meeting, the board unanimously adopted the revised Pamlico Sound Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. Mr. White said this is a renewal of the existing plan, which expires Wednesday, June 3.
The board also unanimously scheduled a public hearing on a proposed $250,000 loan with First Bank to repay the general fund for the cost of purchasing the police department’s building and renovating it. Mr. White said staff intends to put up the building as collateral for the loan.
The board also unanimously approved minutes from the regular council meeting March 11.
During his manager’s report, Mr. White thanked town staff for continuing to handle the town’s business through the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The town has been operating under a state of emergency,” he said. “We’re going to continue to do so until the governor lifts the state’s state of emergency.”
