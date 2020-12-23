National nonprofit accepting entries for Fish Art Contest

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Local students have a chance to enter an art contest held by a national wildlife conservation group.
Wildlife Forever, a national nonprofit dedicated to conserving America’s wildlife heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife, is accepting entries for its 2021 Fish Art Contest. The deadline is Wednesday, March 31. The contest is for interested students in the K-12 grades.
According to the contest website, FishArt.org, each participant submits an original fish illustration of any species from an official fish list, found at the website above. Along with the illustration, participants should also submit a one-page creative writing submission relating to the habitat conservation needs of the chosen fish species and a completed contest entry form, available on the site.
Entries may be mailed to Wildlife Forever, 5350 Highway 61 North, STE 7, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Entries may also be sent by email to FishArt@WildlifeForever.org.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service supports Wildlife Forever’s contest. In an announcement Dec. 4, USDA Forest Service Southern Region Regional Fisheries Program Manager Amy Commens-Carson said the contest “is an exciting an innovate program that allows young people to express connections to the outdoors through their own creativity.”
“The Southern Region is proud to help build the next generation of conservation stewards across the country with the Fish Art Contest,” Ms. Commens-Carson said.
Wildlife Forever President and CEO Pat Conzemius said the contest “eliminates many traditional barriers and provides an all-inclusive platform for youth education.”
“The USDA Forest Service is a leader in supporting conservation initiatives and building stewardship,” Mr. Conzemius said, “I’m grateful for their vision and support. Investing in youth is the key to our future.”
More information about Wildlife Forever is available at wildlifeforever.org.
