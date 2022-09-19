MOREHEAD CITY — The 2022 American Cancer Society Relay for Life of the Crystal Coast is set for 2:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Carteret Community College (CCC), and registration is currently underway for participants, especially cancer survivors.
“Relay is not just a fun way to raise money for cancer research and local programs, but it is also an event to celebrate all the survivors in our community,” Relay for Life Coordinator Karen Fletcher said. “We honor our survivors with a special walk, applauding them for their courage and strength during their journeys. They also receive a survivor T-shirt when they register along with a meal at Relay and a gift bag.”
Cancer survivors who register online will receive a redemption code for a free Relay for Life Survivor T-shirt, which will be mailed directly to each individual. Register by going to RelayForLife.org/ccnc or by calling 1-800-227-2345, option 2.
As well as cancer survivors being able to register online or by phone, organizers will be at the Carteret County Health Department, 3820 Bridges St., Suite A, Morehead City, to help those needing assistance with the registration process from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
According to Fletcher, this year’s event will feature food trucks, entertainment, vendors and teams who walk or run to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
This year’s goal is to raise $75,000.
“Relay for Life helps raise funds for critical research and local programs for patients,” Fletcher said. “The American Cancer Society is currently funding more than $11 million in research right here in North Carolina, and that would not be possible without the money raised by Relay for Life. There are also local community programs that are funded by the money raised at Relay. One important local program helps patients get to their treatment appointments by providing transportation for those patients who otherwise would not be able to get there.”
In addition, Relay for Life helps fund the Hope Lodge in Greenville, which provides free lodging and meals to patients and their families for the duration of a patient’s treatment. Local cancer patients and their families can also find support 24 hours a day through a cancer helpline by calling 1-800-227-2345.
Fletcher is currently looking for volunteers to help with this year’s event.
“Relay for Life is not just a walking event, but a festival with music, food, entertainment, games and vendors to celebrate survivors, caregivers and medical staff,” she said. “Everyone has been affected by this disease in one way or another, and it is a fun way to give back. It takes a lot of work to put these events on, and the success depends on the support and help from the community and volunteers. Our goal is to make this event bigger and better each year, but we can’t do this without the help of our volunteers.”
Event organizers invite those interested in volunteering with Relay for Life to come to their meetings, which are held at 6 p.m. each Tuesday at CCC.
For more information, call Fletcher at 252-646-5086 or Brenda Robinson at 919-344-8999.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
