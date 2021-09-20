MOREHEAD CITY — Commercial and recreational fishermen, as well as scientists and others in Carteret County, have an opportunity to provide state fisheries managers with their input.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Wednesday the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is looking for fishermen, scientists and other interested parties to sit on various advisory committees. Two regional advisory committees – northern and southern – and three standing advisory committees – finfish, habitat and water quality, and shellfish/crustacean – review matters referred to them by the commission, such as draft fishery management plans. Committees may also bring issues pertaining to their region or subject matter to the commission’s attention.
The MFC chairperson appoints members to these committees for three-year terms, and several terms expire in January.
To qualify to serve on a committee, applicants must not have had a significant fisheries violation within the past three years.
Individuals interested in serving should be willing to attend meetings at least once every two months and actively participate in the committee process, which includes reviewing scientific documents and issue papers to make recommendations on management strategies. Those who complete the necessary paperwork will be reimbursed for travel and other expenses incurred in relation to their official duties.
Applications are available online at deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/marine-fisheries-commission-advisory or at DMF offices. In Carteret County, the DMF headquarters is located at 3441 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
Applications may also be requested by calling 252-808-8022 or 800-682-2632.
Applications should be returned by Friday, Oct. 15 by email to Dana.Gillikin@ncdenr.gov or by mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557, Attention: Dana Gillikin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.