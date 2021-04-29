Crews respond to boat fire at Morehead City Yacht Basin Thursday morning

MOREHEAD CITY — Firefighting crews responded to a boat fire at the Morehead City Yacht Basin Thursday morning that stayed contained to a single vessel.
According to a Morehead City communications director Alizé Proisy, the call came in at 8:42 a.m. for a boat fire at the basin, located near the N.C. Port of Morehead City. Crews with the Morehead City Fire Department responded, while Atlantic Beach Fire Department crews responded by boat.
By about 9:25 a.m., crews had contained the fire and remained on scene monitoring the heat.
Ms. Proisy said there were no reported injuries and the cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
This is a developing report.
