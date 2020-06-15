MOREHEAD CITY — A Newport man was arrested Sunday on charges of kidnapping a Morehead City teenager, assaulting the teen using his vehicle, robbing the teen with a handgun and tossing the teen out of a moving vehicle.
According to a Monday release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Mandy Farms subdivision around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a pedestrian allegedly being struck by a vehicle and forced into the backseat of the vehicle at gunpoint.
During the search for the vehicle, deputies reportedly received information indicating the victim was located in the parking lot of a Newport convenience store receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the assault. Deputies were able to conduct a brief interview with the victim, which revealed the identity of the driver, according to the release.
A short time later, the suspect was arrested at his home without incident, the CCSO said.
Cecil William Hill, 20, of Newport was charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.
He was placed in the county jail in Beaufort under a $75,000 secured bond.
During Mr. Hill’s first court appearance Monday, a judge increased his bond to $1 million unsecured and placed him on an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for medical treatment and later released.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected for others who participated, the CCSO said. Investigators are encouraging those involved in this incident to turn themselves in.
If anyone has information about this incident they are encouraged to contact the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636.
