Emerald Isle commission to discuss use of federal funds during special meeting Tuesday

EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss potential uses of Federal Emergency Management Agency and American Recovery Plan Act grant funds.
The session will be in the meeting room of Ribeye’s Steakhouse at 104 Golfin’ Dolphin Drive in Cape Carteret. The public can attend.
In an email Wednesday, town manager Matt Zapp said the amount of funds Emerald Isle will receive from FEMA “is yet to be determined, as the final beach nourishment Phase 3 project is not yet closed out.”
Emerald Isle is hoping to use surplus FEMA funds from that nourishment project this year for stormwater management efforts. In the town’s official goals list for 2021-23, stormwater projects include work in the Cape Emerald subdivision and along Reed Drive and Cedar Street.
Another proposed FEMA project is replacement of the Archers Creek culvert under Lee Avenue. Residents believe the existing and inadequate culvert is responsible for water quality and aquatic weed problems in the creek, which is on the sound side of town. Reed Drive suffers from periodic flooding, and the public works department closed part of it, between East and West Seaview drives, for a time Wednesday after the town received more than 3 inches of rain Tuesday night and an estimated 7 inches since Aug. 2.
Other flooding reported Wednesday was on Connie Street and on portions of flood-prone Coast Guard Road.
Emerald Isle expects to get a total of $1.119 million in ARPA money in two lump sum payments this year and in 2022. Other towns in Carteret County are also to get two payments, but in differing amounts, based on U.S. Census Bureau population data.
President Joe Biden signed the ARPA into law in March. The bill contains about $350 billion for state and local governments.
In the email Wednesday, Mr. Zapp said, “Allowable uses for the ARPA funds are still under review. The purpose of the retreat is to share this data with the elected officials and determine appropriate paths forward.”
Cedar Point commissioners have already voted to use $25,000 of its first payment to give bonuses to all employees for their work during the pandemic.
Mr. Zapp said in the email Wednesday the special meeting is at the Cape Carteret restaurant to allow participants an opportunity to eat before the regularly scheduled board of commissioners’ meeting, which follows at 6 p.m. in the panel’s meeting room beside the police department on Highway 58. According to Mr. Zapp, Ribeye’s offered to host the meeting at no additional charge. The session is to last until 4:45 p.m.
