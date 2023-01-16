MOREHEAD CITY - The life and message of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was commemorated by approximately 300 people during the annual MLK Celebration in Morehead City.
The program began at 11 a.m. Monday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center, located next door to Carteret Community College.
King was born Jan. 15, 1929. Throughout his life, he was a Baptist minister and civil rights activist who organized many non-violent protests, leaving a large impact on race relations in the United States beginning in the mid-1950s.
Monday's event featured a handful of speakers, a spread of food and musical selections by the Jones Onslow Male Chorus, East Carteret High School Choir and musical director Al Norwood.
Delivering a warm welcome was Morehead City Mayor Gerald Jones.
Among his years of service to the town, Jones was also a key advocate for renaming of the town's City Park to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. City Park in 2015.
"I think the greatest thing he taught us is hope," Jones said Monday. "Hope for the future, hope for our children, hope for a better life. We have to keep the dream alive."
Rev. Gerald Godette of Reels Chapel in Merrimon also took a few minutes to address the crowd in appreciation of Monday's celebration.
"It does not matter where you are from or what color you are," Godette said. "It does not matter what country, what state or what place you come from. We are all standing on the shoulders of Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. There is a fierce urgency, even in 2023. We have got to come together."
Morehead City sponsored the first MLK celebration in 1993 in the municipal building over the police station.
The event was founded by former Morehead City Mayor Rev. William C. Horton.
Since then, the celebration has grown to include the participation of several different churches, civic organizations and individual volunteers.
Giving the keynote address Monday was Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker.
Harker was overwhelmingly elected to her position after years of serving on the town's board of commissioners.
Harker's election was significant since it marked the first time in the town's 308-year history that an African-American was chosen as the mayor of Beaufort.
In her speech at the Civic Center, Harker touched on the civil rights progress that has been made in the country, while also highlighting the need to stay vigilant against social injustice.
"We still have disparities of educational achievement, healthcare, housing, jobs and business opportunities," Harker said. "Despite the progress that has been made, we still have work to do. So long as poverty, injustice and inequality persists, none of us can truly rest.
"I want you to use Dr. King's legacy to inspire you to fight injustice where you see it and whenever you can through nonviolence, social and civil disobedience. Get involved. Feed the hungry, clothe the naked and try to love and serve humanity. One day your actions, your presence, will have a positive impact on someone's story."
