MOREHEAD CITY - Commissioners showed appreciation for the artistic endeavors of two grade-school students Tuesday, Sept. 13 at their regular town council meeting.
Hillary Liansing of Broad Creek Middle School and Sienna Smith of Croatan High School were selected as winners of a contest hosted by the Arts Council of Carteret County and Morehead City Library.
The competition was open to all middle and high schools in Carteret County.
"Thank you for sharing your talent with us," said Morehead City mayor Jerry Jones. "It's something to be proud of, and we look forward to seeing more fine art from the Arts Council."
Liansing said she drew inspiration for her piece by combining characters and scenes from books she read while in eighth grade, while Smith's artwork was derived from one of her favorite movies, "Portrait of a Lady on Fire."
"I really liked the painting that she made during the movie, and I wanted to recreate it with chalk pastel," Smith said.
Frames for the work were provided by Reed's Coffee and Art and Custom Framing in Morehead City.
Arts Council P-resident Janet Jaworski explained she was contacted by representatives from the Morehead City Library in 2021 to do a contest focused on the artwork of students in all middle and high schools in the county.
After a year-long submission and selection period, Liansing and Smith were picked as the winning artists.
Their pieces will be on display as part of the library's permanent collection.
