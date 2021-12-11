NCGOP inducts Sanderson into party’s hall of fame

RALEIGH — State Sen. Norman Sanderson, who has long represented Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties in the N.C. Senate, is one of the latest inductees into the N.C. Republican Party Hall of Fame.
According to a release from the NCGOP, Sen. Sanderson, R-Pamlico, was honored during the party’s 20th biennial awards banquet Dec. 4 in Raleigh. He was inducted into the hall of fame as a nominee from the 3rd Congressional District.
The award honors those “who have demonstrated their commitment to the Republican Party organization through at least a decade of service at the local, regional or state level,” the release notes.
“It is deeply humbling to have been awarded such an honor of being inducted into the North Carolina Republican Party Hall of Fame,” Sen. Sanderson stated, in part. “I am profoundly blessed to work, day-in and day-out, with so many dedicated freedom-loving patriots to advance the principals of the Republican Party of smaller government, lower taxes, the right to life, and safeguarding our individual liberties.”
Sen. Sanderson has served in the Senate since 2013 representing District 2. Previously, he was a member of the state’s House of Representatives, District 3. His other leadership roles with the Republican Party include serving as chairman of the Pamlico County party, 1st vice chairman of the 3rd District, secretary of the Craven County Republican Men’s Club and vice chairman of the Coastal Carolina Taxpayer Association, the release continues.
“From serving the Party as a County Chairman to now in the State Legislature, Senator Norm Sanderson has selflessly given himself to the conservative cause. Norm has represented the Republican Party with honor and distinction,” 3rd District Chairman Dave Wickersham stated. “Norm is well respected for his honesty, integrity, hard work, commitment to constituents, and as a man of deep faith. He works tirelessly as a Statesman for the people of North Carolina.”
This year’s banquet included keynote speakers Matt and Mercedes Schlapp. Mr. Schlapp is chairman of the Conservative Political Action Coalition, and Ms. Schlapp is a Latina national leader and political media commentator.
Those in attendance included U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore and N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby.
