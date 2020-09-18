Sheriff’s office announces 9 more arrests in ‘Operation One by One'

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department announced another round of arrests Friday in the undercover drug effort known as “Operation One by One.”
In a release, the CCSO said the operation is an effort to target criminal suspects who have allegedly engaged in the illegal sale and diversion of illegal drugs in Carteret County. The operation is ongoing and in its fourth round of arrests.
Sheriff Asa Buck asks anyone with information about suspicious or illegal activity to call the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or your local law enforcement agency. He reminds residents to never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.
The following individuals were arrested in the latest round of the operation:
- Lenny Frank Best, 43, Newport, arrested Sept. 10 and charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin and one count of possessing methamphetamine. Bond set at $50,000 secured.
- Michael Leroy Hucks, 52, Morehead City, arrested Sept. 1 and charged with two counts each of possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling and delivering cocaine and one count each of manufacturing cocaine, selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and maintaining a dwelling used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Bond set at $25,000 secured.
- Mollie Christine Keller, 24, Newport, arrested Aug. 26 and charged with one count each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Lance Mason, 46, Gloucester, arrested Aug. 20 and charged with one count each of possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possessing marijuana with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule I controlled substance, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing marijuana, fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger and resisting a public officer. Bond send at $50,000 secured.
- Rodney Bruce Oden, 27, Beaufort, arrested Aug. 26 and charged with two counts each of possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule I controlled substance, selling heroin and one count each of possessing a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule I controlled substance, delivering a schedule I controlled substance, possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $20,000 secured.
- Katelyn Marie Reels, 27, Newport, arrested Sept. 7 and charged with one count each of possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and manufacturing a schedule I controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000 secured.
- Dayna Michelle Ruiz, 36, Havelock, arrested Sept. 3 and charged with one count each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Bond set at $5,000 secured.
- Robert Charles Whitchurch, 21, Newport, arrested Aug. 27 and charged with two counts each of possessing a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule I controlled substance, delivering a schedule I controlled substance and one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $75,000 secured.
- Trevor Drew Willis, 23, Beaufort, arrested Aug. 19 and charged with four counts of maintaining a dwelling that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance and two counts each of possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule I controlled substance, selling heroin, delivering heroin, possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $78,000 secured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.