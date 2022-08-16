BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved four rezoning requests, all with no significant discussion or debate.
The board’s regular monthly session was in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square. The votes followed public hearings during which no one raised objections.
The first rezoning was a 7.445-acre portion of the property at 1540 Highway 24, Newport, from B-1 (General Business District) to R-20 (Single-Family Residential District).
The applicant, Ed King, told the county he wants to put one single-family home on the tract, because it doesn’t perk well enough for a subdivision.
The land is the north end of the Weep-N-Oaks Mobile Home Park and is bordered by single-family zoning to the north, east and west and by Highway 24 to the county.
The second vote changed the zoning of a 1.64-acre property at 1212 Highway 24, Newport, from R-20 (Single-Family Residential District) to B-1CZ (General Business Conditional Zoning District).
Bryan and Sherlene Leach made the request. When the county planning commission reviewed the request earlier this year, it noted that the property is adjacent to a very busy stretch of the highway and is more suitable for a business use than residential.
The conditional uses allowed by the rezoning are contractor’s plant/storage yard, boat storage yard, overnight camper and RV storage, and a fruit and vegetable stand.
The applicants previously had asked for B-1 (general business without conditions), which would have allowed any uses allow in the business zone. The planning board recommended against that zone but voted for the conditional use zoning district.
The board also rezoned a 13.76-acre property at 825 Russell’s Creek Road near Beaufort from R-15M (Single-Family Residential District) and I-W (Industrial and Wholesale District) to R-15M (Single-Family Residential District). The R-15 zone allows more density than the R-20 zone.
George Moffitt III requested the change. County Planning Director Gene Foxworth said the land is surrounded by single-family residents and other undeveloped property. It is near the JW Merrell Farm.
Finally, the board rezoned a 7.09-acre property at 833 Russell’s Creek Road from R-15M (Single-Family Residential District) and I-W (Industrial and Wholesale District) to all R-15M (Single-Family Residential District).
Moffitt requested this rezoning as well. In both cases, the county planning board found that the proposed zoning conforms with the county land use plan.
The R-15M zone allows manufactured housing.
