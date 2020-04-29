NWS forecasts marginal chance of severe storms Thursday

NEWPORT — There’s a marginal chance of severe storms Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS weather forecasting office in Newport issued notice Wednesday of potential severe weather across eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County.
According to the Newport office staff, beginning Thursday morning for the coastal plains and afternoon into early evening near the coast, strong, gusty winds, heavy rain of 1-3 inches and isolated tornadoes are possible.
According to the extended forecast for Carteret County, available on the NWS Newport office’s website, weather.gov/mhx/, there’s a 90% chance of heavy rain and breezy conditions during the day Thursday, lowering to a 60% chance of showers by Thursday night. The chance of precipitation will continue to decrease throughout the night, down to 20%.
The NWS forecasts sunny conditions for Carteret County Friday, with a 20% chance of showers later in the day. Mostly clear and sunny conditions are forecast Friday night through Sunday.
Forecasts, outlooks, watches, warnings and more information are available at the NWS Newport office’s website, as well as on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
