After a year offline, Beaufort parking meters to begin ticking May 24

BEAUFORT — After a summer of reprieve, visitors to Beaufort’s downtown district will again have to pay to park in several areas.
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed Feb. 22 to reinstate the paid parking program, which was suspended last spring as officials braced for the economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.
In an address to commissioners last week, Town Manager John Day noted many of the guidelines for the summer 2021 parking season are “very similar to those in 2019.”
The move to reimpose the paid parking program was, at least in part, pushed by downtown business owners through a request from the Beaufort Business Association, which conducted a survey for feedback. In January, BBA President Susan Sanders said the organization primarily wanted to curb all-day parking that impinged on turnover for the businesses during peak season.
The parking program has lived through several iterations since meters were installed in 2014. Now revived for 2021, paid parking will be in place in designated areas – largely Front Street, its lots and some adjoining downtown streets – from Monday, May 24 to Monday, Sept. 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fees, which escalate for the Front Street parking lots, begin at $1 per hour. The machines accept coin and credit, and seasonal and weekly parking passes are available.
The board had discussed options to offer visitors their first hour free, but ultimately opted out of that plan.
“In 2019, that free hour would have equated to a loss of about $57,000 that year, which was about 38% of the total parking fees collected for then,” Mr. Day noted last week. “It would also have made the parking … just about broken even if that had been the case, without any additional funding available for beautification purposes.”
Instead of a free hour, commissioners requested staff find a few additional spaces to designate free, 15-miunte parking as a means to serve those making a quick run into a shop or grabbing take-out.
“I think this might be as good as we get, but I think if we scattered some (15-minute spaces) around so that they could be utilized, (it) would be good,” Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed said.
In addition, the board asked staff to erect signs directing those parking to use the ferry service out of Front Street to Cape Lookout National Seashore and other such venues to use the Front Street spaces east of Queen Street.
