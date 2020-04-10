PINE KNOLL SHORES — In place of his quarterly “Dinner with the Mayor” event, Mayor Ken Jones will hold a webinar at 6 p.m. Friday to discuss the current situation in town and to answer questions.
Questions may be asked during the webinar in the text chat or by emailing the mayor.
Mayor Jones may be reached by email at mayorjones@townofpks.com.
Login and registration information for the webinar is available at register.gotowebinar.com/register/5427553739179159052.
