Learn more about school board candidates during Thursday’s LWV forum

CARTERET COUNTY — Voters can get insight into Carteret County Board of Education candidates Thursday night from the comfort of home, thanks to the League of Women Voters.
The LWV of Carteret County will host school board candidates from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for a public forum as part of the organization’s ongoing election outreach.
“I think there is interest in this race and we hope to have a good turn out,” LWV President Carol Geer told the News-Times Wednesday.
Three school district races appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election ballots, districts 02, 03 and 04.
For District 04, incumbent Travis Day is running unopposed. In District 02, Republican Katie Statler and Democrat Jennifer Johnson face off, and in District 03, Democrat Lucy Bond and Republican Dennis Goodwin have a contest. All of the BOE candidates are expected to participate.
The format will include each candidate giving a two-minute introduction, followed by questions from moderator Tom Kies, president of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce. Each candidate will have two minutes to answer questions. They will also be allowed a two-minute summary of their campaign platforms.
“We have secured pre-submitted questions from the chamber, and league members who are retired teachers. These will be vetted by the league to confirm there are no negative or partisan slants included,” Ms. Geer said.
To join the Zoom forum, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/83631211056?pwd=cGxaeUo0bkRqQ1dOR3ZiWUpUS3Jrdz09, or use Zoom meeting ID 836 3121 1056 and
passcode 679398.
The LWV also plans to host a forum for the candidates for the N.C. House of Representatives and Senate races Thursday, Oct. 8.
Voting in the November election is already underway across the state, with absentee-by-mail ballots out to voters. One-stop early, in-person voting kicks off Thursday, Oct. 15.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.