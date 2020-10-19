MOREHEAD CITY — Despite challenges posed by Hurricane Florence and, more recently, the novel coronavirus pandemic, a recent audit found the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority is in good financial standing as of the 2019-20 fiscal year end.
Jeff Best, a certified public accountant who has performed audits for the TDA in the past, presented his findings to the authority’s board of directors Tuesday morning during the board’s regular meeting. The meeting was partially conducted virtually, with some board members and the public attending via Zoom.
“As always, it’s a pleasure to work with the staff of the Carteret County TDA,” Mr. Best said in his opening remarks. “They do a great job and it’s always good to come there.”
The audit examined financial statements for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended June 30. Mr. Best gave the TDA an unmodified opinion, the best possible result, which means the authority’s financial statements are presented fairly and in accordance with standard accounting practices.
As of June 30, the TDA had a fund balance of $2,011,026, down $157,072 from the previous year’s ending fund balance. However, the TDA had slightly more cash on hand at the end of the year than it did last year. Mr. Best noted the board spent nearly $1 million more on advertising in 2019-20 than the previous year, partially accounting for the difference in fund balance.
“Everything appeared to be operating as planned with no findings in the current year,” Mr. Best said.
TDA Board Chairperson Trace Cooper said he was somewhat pleasantly surprised to learn the TDA was able to maintain its finances through recent storms and the pandemic.
“Obviously, it was a little bit of a unique year with … Hurricane Florence and then coronavirus, so I think things looked a little different from normal, but at least (finances) were all in the right places,” he said.
The TDA board voted unanimously to accept the findings of the audit report.
In other business, the board approved a $20,000 grant for the Offshore Powerboat Association World Championship event taking place in Morehead City beginning Thursday. The event was originally supposed to take place in Key West, Fla., but was moved last-minute to due to coronavirus restrictions.
Morehead City hosted a related event, the Crystal Coast Grand Prix, in September, and the championship event recently received full approval to take place.
“It’s a neat event and I think our waterways are particularly well-suited to allow spectators,” Mr. Cooper said.
Also Tuesday, the TDA board got an early look at the new Crystal Coast website, which is getting a total overhaul. The domain will remain the same, crystalcoastnc.org, but the appearance and website navigation will be updated with a new look and added features.
Executive Director Jim Browder told the News-Times the TDA hopes to launch the website by the end of the year, with a mid-December date tentatively planned. He said it will be more visually appealing and user-friendly, especially on mobile devices.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
