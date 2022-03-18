PKS board authorizes application for state grant to build kayak launch

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores commissioners voted March 9 to apply for a state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant through the N.C. Division of Coastal Management to help fund construction of a kayak launch facility at Veterans Park.
Action came during the board’s monthly regular meeting in town hall and online via GoToWebinar.
The park adjoins Bogue Sound and is behind the town hall off Municipal Circle.
During the March 9 meeting, the board authorized town manager Brian Kramer to work with Kathy Vinson, a former DCM official who now works as a consultant, to develop the grant application.
The town estimates the kayak launch would cost about $90,000 to design and construct, and the state grant would pay $60,000. The town’s share of about $30,000 would be included in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, which goes into effect July 1.
In a memo to the board for the meeting, Mr. Kramer noted, “Presently access to Bogue Sound for PKS citizens is limited to those Homeowners Associations which own parks/marinas on the Sound. All other HOAs are limited to the use of the nature trail at Veteran’s Park behind Town Hall. A common complaint from these HOAs at our annual August HOA Summit is the lack of access to the Sound to launch a kayak.”
“PKS is eligible to apply for this grant,” Mr. Kramer told commissioners. “Of note, our competitiveness for this grant may be enhanced by the recently constructed living shoreline off the point of Veterans Park.”
The town worked with the N.C. Coastal Federation on that living shoreline as an alternative to a bulkhead. Living shorelines are usually made of rocks or oyster shells and marsh grass and are gaining favor as a lower cost and more effective method of erosion control than bulkheads.
According to Mr. Kramer, “Nature-based features that are used to support, protect and enhance access improvements will be favorably considered” in the grant approval process.
The initial concept for the launch is a ramp with handrails down to the sandy beach. It would include a six-kayak rack and would be compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Mr. Kramer told commissioners, however, that the nature trail to the ramp is not ADA-compliant.
“Communication with DCM indicates that they would nonetheless consider our application for the launch point, with the understanding that the Town would consider providing ADA compliant access for the entire trail in future years when funding became available to apply for another public access grant,” Mr. Kramer added in his memo.
“While this concept does not commit the board to any future projects beyond this launch point, our clear intent to DCM would be that we would consider completing this at some future point.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
