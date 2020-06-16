NEWPORT — The town council has one final budget meeting scheduled, during which it intends to take action on the proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget.
The Newport Town Council met for its regular meeting Thursday at town hall and via Zoom. During the meeting, the council discussed the draft budget for the next fiscal year.
The council is scheduled to take action on the budget at a special meeting set for Tuesday. The council is required by state law to adopt a budget by the end of the fiscal year Tuesday, June 30.
The News-Times has contacted town officials to request a copy of the draft budget and to inquire about the proposed ad valorem property tax rate. However, the requested information hasn’t been provided.
The council has discussed the budget at multiple meetings. During Thursday’s meeting, Mayor Dennis Barber stressed the importance of the council coming to a consensus on the budget and approving it.
“We’ve gone over and over it,” the mayor said. “We need to get this thing passed.”
Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said he and Finance Officer Teresa Fulk have included in the existing draft lists of proposed line item changes from each of the councilmen, received during one-on-one and paired discussions.
Councilman David Heath pointed out the only line item the council had a majority agreement on was the fire fund.
“I don’t think we have a basis to proceed without majority agreement,” he said.
Mr. Heath also had concerns about the possibility of increasing the ad valorem property tax rate. Mr. Heath said he thinks it’s not a good idea to base the tax rate on “current conditions,” referring to the novel coronavirus pandemic and its effect on municipal revenues, including reduced sales and use tax revenue.
In other news at Thursday’s meeting, the council unanimously denied a rezoning request from Carl and Erin Gull of C&E Rentals to rezone 12.72 acres at 982 Chatham St from R-20A (single-family residential with a 20,000 square foot minimum lot size) district to R-20 (residential agricultural) district.
The council concluded the public hearing on the rezoning, which started at the May 14 council meeting, after which they denied the request, instead recommending the Gulls apply for a conditional-use zone instead.
Town Planner J.P. Duncan said the purpose of the rezoning is to allow the Gulls to plant a tree stand on the property and use part of the lot to mulch vegetative debris. However, town attorney Derek Taylor advised the council that when rezoning a lot, the council can’t only consider the applicants proposed use, but all allowed uses under the requested zoning.
“He can do anything allowed under that zone,” Mr. Taylor said. Mr. Duncan then suggested denying the rezoning request to R-20 and instead suggesting the Gulls apply for conditional-use rezoning. This would allow officials to set specific conditions the applicant must meet to get the property rezoned.
The following also occurred at Thursday’s meeting:
- The council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment defining intensive livestock operations and removing them from the allowed uses under R-20.
- The council unanimously approved payment of $42,355 for emergency sewer line repairs on West Railroad Boulevard, near the intersection of South Street.
- The council unanimously approved the flood damage prevention ordinance amendment. The amendment is necessary to remain eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s community flood insurance rating program.
- The council unanimously appointed Timothy Quillen to the board of adjustment.
- The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including minutes from the May 7, 12, 14, 21, 26 and 28 council meetings, as well as set a public hearing for the regular council meeting Thursday, July 9 for an ordinance amendment to allowed uses under CH (commercial highway) district zoning.
