WASHINTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s third district, including Carteret County, joined other legislators to introduce bipartisan legislation Friday to expand patient access to advanced nuclear diagnostic imaging technology.
The bill, Facilitating Innovative Nuclear Diagnostics (FIND) Act, was introduced by Rep. Murphy and representatives Scott Peters, D-Calif., Bobby Rush, D-Ill., and Neal Dunn, R-Fla.
The bill seeks to eliminate barriers due toMedicare’s reimbursement plan limiting access to new and innovative imaging tools that can be used to improve diagnosis of life-threatening diseases. If passed, it would provide physicians and patients with more complete diagnostic options.
“I am proud to co-lead this lifesaving legislation,” Rep. Murphy said in a Friday release. “As a physician, I have used diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals in my practice, and I have seen the significant health care benefits of this groundbreaking medical technology.
“It is critical that we change the Medicare reimbursement structure to allow increased access to these important diagnostic imaging tools for the most at-risk populations,” he continued. “Early diagnosis and treatment have been proven to improve health care outcomes, save lives, and lower the cost of medical treatments for patients.”
