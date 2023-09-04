EMERALD ISLE — The town of Emerald Isle and some restaurants there will participate in a new effort to help young beachgoers learn about safety on the strand.
The town recently introduced a cartoon character, Sunny the Sea Turtle.
When families visit participating restaurants, they will find a QR code on the kids’ menu. Once they scan the code, they will watch a fun video featuring Sunny the Sea Turtle sharing important beach safety tips.
After watching the video, the kids can inform their server they are beach heroes and will receive a surprise from a treasure box as a reward.
Sunny is voiced by Wanda Martinez who works in the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Department.
Shark’s Den is the first restaurant to join in the effort to make the town’s beaches even safer.
To view the video, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1GCv-UHVD0..
