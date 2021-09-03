CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County’s public school system reported 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Aug. 27 and Thursday, more than doubling the number of cases reported in the previous week.
The school system reports a weekly case count on its website each Friday by about noon. For the second week of the 2021-22 academic year, cases were reported at Beaufort Elementary, Beaufort Middle School, Bogue Sound Elementary, Broad Creek Middle School, Croatan High School, East Carteret High School, Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, Morehead City Elementary, Morehead City Middle, Morehead City Primary School, Newport Elementary, Newport Middle, West Carteret High School and White Oak Elementary School.
West Carteret reported the highest number of cases at 16. There were no cases reported in Down East schools.
According to the school system’s website, parents of students identified as close contacts will be notified directly, through a letter or phone call with directions on how to proceed, based on school system and county health department determined-risk exposure. Close-contact staff members are personally notified by school administrators.
Carteret Community College also reported new confirmed cases this week. The college reported 13 active COVID-19 cases on campus as of Friday, up from six last Friday.
The last known date of exposure on the campus was Wednesday.
Reported cases only include individuals who report testing positive and have been on campus within a 48-hour window from symptom onset or a positive test. There have been 56 total confirmed cases at the college since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Carteret County Health Department reported as of Friday 39 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the overall total to 6,730 cases since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Active cases stood at 252 Friday afternoon, down from 268 reported the previous day.
As of Friday, 6,414 cases in Carteret County are reportedly recovered and 64 residents have died.
The number of COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City remains at 20 going into the weekend, with two of the patients reportedly fully vaccinated and the remainder, 18, not fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.