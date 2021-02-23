OCEAN — Broad and Gales Creek and Western Carteret emergency crews have reportedly cleared the scene of a multi-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 24 and Red Barn Road in Ocean.
The emergency call for a wreck went out around 3:39 p.m. Tuesday. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Traffic was delayed in the area as crews responded, reportedly clearing the scene around 4:55 p.m.
According to preliminary scanner reports, at least three vehicles are involved in the wreck, which reportedly resulted in major damage.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing report.
