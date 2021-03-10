Beaufort moves forward with $23.6M package from USDA for infrastructure improvements

BEAUFORT — Though they did not agree on a means to fully finance the initiative, Beaufort commissioners have agreed to accept a $23.6 million package – comprised of low-interest loans and grants – from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a major overhaul of water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure in town.
Coupled with budgeted borrowing for around $6 million in street paving projects, the combined effort to repair and replace underground infrastructure before resurfacing streets totals around $30 million.
A presentation of the USDA Rural Development’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program offer, and a motion to signal to the federal agency the town would accept the terms, came during a special board of commissioners meeting March 1.
“All together this project is approaching $30 million. So it’s a big, big step forward for the town in terms of correcting a number of the utility problems that we have, and that will allow us, of course, then to resurface the streets that are in those areas,” Town Manager John Day said.
As part of the discussion, several commissioners – John Hagle, Charles McDonald and Ann Carter – stated they did not support an increase in water rates or property taxes in town to accommodate the borrowing.
The borrowing would not affect sewer rates, which are more than double the current water rates and even higher for those on the system who reside out of town.
The financing package is comprised of grants and loans and focused across three improvement areas – water, sewer and stormwater improvements. The work includes sewer collection system repairs, rehabilitation and replacement, water distribution system main replacements and stormwater collection and transmission pipe replacements and upsizing.
Mr. Day saidstaff has been working on the “complicated and time-consuming” opportunity for months after being approached by the federal agency.
“You can’t get this low of an interest rate and this kind of term from anywhere but the USDA, and as we all know these are significant problems that have needed to be addressed for some time,” he noted.
Sewer improvements
As a focus, the town prioritized securing grant money for sewer projects.
“That more or less was going to drive our overall project,” town engineer Greg Meshaw told commissioners.
With that in mind, the town applied for $9.03 million in grant funding for sewer upgrades, to be coupled with a little more than $3 million in loans. The USDA’s return offer included a sewer package with $5 million in grant funds and $7 million in borrowing, for a total project of $12 million. It is the largest USDA sewer grant amount in the state for more than a decade.
The proposed target areas for sewer work are scattered throughout town, with many stretches in the southern side and some up Highway 101 and along the Live Oak Street corridor.
Water improvements
On the water side, the town had hoped for $830,100 in grants to be partnered with $7.2 million in loan money. The USDA’s offer included no grant funding for water upgrades, however, and instead offered more than $8 million in borrowing.
“The USDA told us that based upon our water rates that we did not qualify for grant funding,” Mr. Meshaw said. “Our water rates are so low that it basically made us ineligible for any kind of grant funding.”
The full water project, mostly focused in the southern part of town, comes in at $8.03 million.
Stormwater improvements
Meanwhile, the town got some unexpected news regarding stormwater funding. For those improvements, the town sought $3.43 million in borrowing, and the USDA instead offered $500,000 in grants to pair with a loan of more than $3.5 million.
“Typically, the USDA has not awarded any grants for stormwater, so we assumed that was going to be all debt service,” Mr. Meshaw noted.
Deliberations
The funding for all three key areas – stormwater, sewer and water – totals $23,579,000, which the board unanimously accepted March 1 in light of the federal agency looking for a quick answer. The financing will be at a rate of 1.25% over 40 years, and Mr. Day told the News-Times the lifespan of the new infrastructure is likely 60 years.
According to staff, the full borrowing exceeds the amount the town budgeted for the effort, however. Under the adopted five-year plan, Beaufort has $350,000 available annually for debt service for water and sewer and $120,000 annually for stormwater.
The stormwater grant means the town can take on the borrowing for that work, but the water and sewer offers require an additional roughly $151,000 annually in debt service.
Staff made several suggestions to close the funding gap, including reducing the scope of the work, especially on the water project side; raising the town’s water rates; budgeting utility revenues less conservatively; reducing an annual payment from the utility fund to the general fund to cover administrative services for the utility fund; or a combination of the solutions.
“There are ways to do it … which is really just shifting money around and not raising any rates,” Mr. Day told the board. “I think that’s the important thing to remember, that that is one of the alternatives.”
In response, several commissioners said they had no interest or would not favor increasing the water rates.
“I have some serious concerns about putting this amount of debt burden on the town, the townspeople, particularly since we’ve still got to add the cost of paving on top of this,” Ms. Carter said. “…I absolutely will not agree to any kind of rate increase or tax increase to support this.”
The board is set to discuss a means of covering the borrowing deficit as soon as its Monday, March 22 work session.
“This is the best deal we’re gonna get,” Mr. Hagle noted.
Once the infrastructure is improved, the town will proceed with about $6 million in paving initiatives to resurface roads that are awaiting underground infrastructure improvements first.
The start of those water, sewer and stormwater upgrades is still some time off. Mr. Day told the News-Times the town still has to finalize the funding agreement and other administrative steps, in turn allowing engineering firm Rivers & Associates to preparing engineering and construction documents prior to sending out the work for bids. That design period is expected to last around a year.
Once a contractor is approved, the sewer improvements are expected to take up to 24 months, while the water project is estimated at 18 months.
“Presumably we would wait until the end of all that construction to do the paving,” Mr. Day said, calling the initiative the culmination of years of planning and budgeted improvements.
