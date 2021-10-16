Beaufort in the running once more for ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’

BEAUFORT — The town of Beaufort could soon be adding to its accolades with the recent announcement it’s in the running for the “2021 Best Small Town for Adventure.”
USA Today recently nominated Beaufort in the category, according to a release from the Beaufort Development Association. The town was similarly crowned in 2020, beating out Fayetteville, W.Va., and Ellicottville, N.Y.
“We’re excited that Beaufort has the opportunity to win this accolade for the second year in a row,” Susan Sanders, president of the Beaufort Business Association, stated in the release.
Individuals can vote for Beaufort as the top adventure hot spot online by visiting 10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-town-for-adventure-2021/beaufort-north-carolina/. You can vote once per day.
The contest ends at noon Monday, Oct. 25.
All the towns in the running have a population under 25,000 people, and Boone is the only other North Carolina town on the list.
Among other accolades Beaufort has won, are being named the “South's Best Small Town” by Southern Living, “America's Favorite Town” by Travel + Leisure, “Coolest Small Town in America” by Budget Travel and “Best Yachting Town in America by Yachting magazine, according the BDA.
The winner of the “2021 Best Small Town for Adventure” will be announced Friday, Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.