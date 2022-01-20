Peletier residents respond to survey about future services; public safety, environmental preservation get support

PELETIER — A Peletier commissioner has posted an online survey in an effort to find out what services residents in and near the town want in the future.
Steven Overby said this week he posted the informal survey on the “Community of Peletier, NC” Facebook page to help the board of commissioners get a better sense of residents’ priorities. It’s also available at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2ERNGZt5sKnD4C1r1txqcov8vDvo-2AF-2M1fpIljpdIaXw/viewform.
As of Monday afternoon, 44 people had responded.
“Twenty-nine out of 44 respondents thought increased law enforcement protection was either extremely important or very important,” Mr. Overby said Monday. “Only six said ‘not important’ so far.”
Mr. Overby, who led the municipal balloting on Nov. 2 and is in his first term on the board, said he had researched the numbers through the county’s 911 communications center and isn’t surprised by respondents’ concerns.
“I think most people would be surprised that the average response time would be 24 minutes if they had an emergency,” he said, whereas response times in other nearby towns, such as Cedar Point and Cape Carteret, are much quicker.
Cape Carteret has its own police department, with officers on the road 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while Cedar Point has a full-time officer from the county sheriff’s office under contract.
“Getting a deputy stationed in Peletier 40 hours a week is my priority,” Mr. Overby said.
Other top concerns voiced in the survey, so far, include sustainable development and environmental issues, such as stormwater runoff and flooding.
Respondents also cited a need for more recreation opportunities, including water access; better street maintenance; improved aesthetics, such as getting rid of dilapidated buildings and overgrown vegetation; and getting a handle on rapid growth and development.
“From Maysville to Cape Carteret and Cedar Point, this whole area is fodder for developers looing to cash in and make quick money,” one respondent wrote. “There is no thought given to thoughtful planned development that keeps the environment and special nature of this area at the center of every development decision that is made.”
The respondent also pushed for trash pickup at a reasonable cost and police protection: “This is what was expected in the towns where I grew up and Peletier is bigger (population-wise) than the town I grew up in.”
Another respondent mentioned stormwater runoff into the fragile White Oak River, and a need for bike paths and parks.
“How do we plan for our children and their children not just for tomorrow?” the respondent asked.
“We love living here because the area is quiet and natural,” another wrote. “We are concerned that our wildlife and peaceful neighborhoods will become too suburban” as growth continues.
Others mentioned increasing traffic on inadequate roads and cited a need for outdoor community events and a grocery store.
The survey was posted on the Facebook page on the heels of the town board voting 5-0 Jan. 10 to ask the county to grant the town a larger extraterritorial jurisdiction around its boundaries, giving Peletier zoning and planning authority instead of the county.
Mr. Overby urged residents in and near the town to come to a 1 hour community workshop Thursday at 6 p.m. in the town hall to ask questions, voice concerns and share ideas about public safety, development and the environment.
