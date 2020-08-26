Atlantic Beach board approves pre-construction service contract for new complex

ATLANTIC BEACH — The town council may select its contractor for the public safety building project this fall, now that its approved a pre-construction service contract.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council met for its regular meeting Monday in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom. During the meeting, the council unanimously approved a contract with Thomas Construction Group for pre-construction services for the council’s public safety building project.
The project includes demolishing the existing town hall, fire station and former public safety building and building a combined complex on the sites to house the fire/EMS department, police department and administration.
Mayor Trace Cooper stressed during the meeting that the contract doesn’t commit the council to anything beyond the pre-construction services, which are included in the project’s $7 million budget.
“The schedule we’ve approved talks about putting (construction) bids out next month and getting them back in October,” Mayor Cooper said.
In other news at Monday’s meeting, the council discussed the matter of the seasonal speed limit change in town. With approval and cooperation from the N.C. Department of Transportation, each year during the summer tourism season the speed limit on state-maintained roads in town is reduced from 45 mph to 35.
Mayor Cooper said there have been homeowners in Cottage Bay Ridge on West Fort Macon Road who have asked to have the section of the road where the speed limit is reduced extended to include their neighborhood.
“Our plan is to bring this up at our work session in October,” the mayor said. The council’s regular work session in October is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
The mayor said the requests have been made because the residents and homeowners in the neighborhood want to be able to drive low-speed vehicles in that area. Those vehicles may only be driven on state roads if the road’s speed limit is 35 mph or less.
Councilman Danny Navey said the homeowners are also concerned about pedestrian safety in the neighborhood, which he also said has seen a lot of new housing built in recent years.
“They don’t have a crosswalk (across Fort Macon Road) in that neighborhood,” he said. “There’s a lot more pedestrians there now.”
The council also received reports on several revenue sources in fiscal year 2019-20 from Town Manager David Walker.
Mr. Walker said last fiscal year town officials received $1,750,364 in state-shared revenue, including $1,196,104 in local sales tax revenue.
The town’s summer paid parking program has also seen increased revenue. According to Mr. Walker’s report, as of Aug. 19 the paid parking program has received $213,069.68, a $38,191.43 increase over the $174,878.25 received by the program during the same period in 2019.
The Atlantic Beach Community Park, with its miniature golf course and concession stand, has seen slightly less revenue than the previous year. Mr. Walker reported that as of Aug. 16, the park has received $67,330.25, a $4,117.50 reduction from the $71,507.75 received in 2019 during the same period.
Last but not least, the town’s water service received $1,252,440 last fiscal year, an increase of $91,941 over fiscal year 2018-2019. Mayor Cooper attributed the increase to the installation of new ratio water meters that help detect leaks.
The council also unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda.
