EMERALD ISLE — After years of planning, Bogue Banks Water Corp has begun work on a well on property it leases from the town in McLean-Spell Park.
Town commissioners approved the lease in July 2021 after months of discussion and considerable opposition from some residents who didn’t want any development in the natural area park behind the recreation center.
Initial work included removing the trees necessary to get the well-drilling rig to the test well site, the trees near the path around this location and temporarily removing a berm, according to BBWC. A temporary chain will be placed across the entrance to the site to keep any vehicles from entering.
Seola Hill, executive director of the private, nonprofit company, said Tuesday the well contractor is expected to begin test drills in the northeast corner of the property.
This involves drilling small-diameter holes and logging the geologic formations encountered. This is done to determine the best location and depth of the well.
According to the town’s lease of the 200-by-220-foot chunk of property, BBWC will replace each tree removed with two local species of trees. In addition, once the project is complete, the earthen berm off Sound Drive will be replaced.
The nearly 30-acre park, a natural area the town purchased for $3 million in 2017, is adjacent to Archers Creek and behind the police department and recreation center.
Hill said the new well is essential to supply a new reverse osmosis water treatment plant necessary in part because of saltwater intrusion into the Castle Hayne Aquifer, especially along the Coast Guard Road corridor. Opposition has faded in recent months.
The town bought the land with money from the U.S. Department of Defense, grants from two state agencies and an internal loan.
The lease pays the town $1,000 a month for the first year, increasing by 3% each subsequent year of the 20-year term. The company would have the option to automatically renew the lease for three additional 10-year terms.
The planned reverse osmosis treatment plant would remove salt and other undesirable substances, such as Trihalomethanes, from water. The company, which also serves Indian Beach and Salter Path, already has one reverse osmosis plant in Emerald Isle.
The well in the park is supposed to be silent and odorless with no generator on site. It will be screened from view and will be 60 feet off the nearest walking trail.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.