Council advances proposal for 30-unit complex on Morehead waterfront with rezoning approval

MOREHEAD CITY — New residential development could be coming soon to the Morehead City waterfront with the city council’s unanimous decision Tuesday evening to rezone a property for a proposed condominium complex on Shepard Street in the heart of downtown.
Supporters and detractors of the proposal attended a public hearing on the matter at the monthly council meeting Tuesday at city hall, packing the council chambers nearly to capacity. Developers A-Team Enterprises LLC – the group behind several other high-profile developments in Carteret County, like the Village West mixed-use development in Emerald Isle – and engineers working on the project attended, as well.
A-Team proposes building a high-end, 30-unit condo complex at 901 and 909 Shepard Street, a roughly 2.4-acre parcel currently occupied by a defunct business on one half and an undeveloped grass and gravel lot on the other. Before plans could proceed, developers first had to secure a rezoning to change the property from a commercial marina (CM) district to the planned development (PD) district. That rezoning is what the council decided Tuesday night, along with approval of the sketch development plan.
Though several attendees spoke in favor of the project, the opposition was much more vocal. Around a dozen people, many of them close neighbors to the Shepard Street property, brought up a wide swath of concerns ranging from parking and traffic safety, to drainage and flooding, to aesthetics and community preservation.
“I feel like we need to think of Morehead City not just today, but into the future – does this fit in, is this the right direction?” Shepard Street resident Mike Thomas posited to the council.
On the side of the developers, some residents brought up that the project could add much-needed housing to a desirable area in Morehead City, adding to the city’s tax base in the process.
Several people suggested if the development is allowed to proceed, the city requires extension of a public sidewalk so as to preserve access to the waterfront. Samer Hamad with A-Team Enterprises said his team was willing to look into it and possibly work with the town on a solution, as requested by Councilman George Ballou.
They asked plenty of questions of developers and city planning staff, but council members seemed receptive to the plans and supportive of the rezoning. After appearing satisfied with the answers to their questions, the council voted unanimously – with Councilwoman Keri McCann absent for what would have been her last full meeting on the panel – to approve the rezoning request and sketch development plan.
This is a developing report.
