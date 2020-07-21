Carteret County superintendent sworn in Monday

BEAUFORT — Flanked by his wife and three of his four children, new Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson pledged Monday to see the school system through the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are facing unprecedented challenges,” Dr. Jackson said. “I do pledge to each of you and our children to do our very best. God bless our school system.”
Dr. Jackson made the remarks following a brief swearing-in ceremony Monday in front of the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
About 50 county and school officials and business leaders joined in front of the building to witness Clerk of Court Ken Raper administer the oath of office to Dr. Jackson, who began his new job July 1.
State statutes require superintendents to be sworn in, according to Mr. Raper.
“He’s an appointed official. All appointed officials receive the oath of office,” Mr. Raper said prior to the start of the ceremony.
Board of Education Chairperson John McLean thanked all those attending the ceremony and shared an outline of Dr. Jackson’s accomplishments.
“A native of North Carolina, Dr. Jackson has been in public education more than 25 years in the state, including serving six years as a superintendent. Prior to coming here, he served as the superintendent of the Edenton-Chowan school system,” Mr. McLean said.
Some of Dr. Jackson’s former colleagues attended the swearing-in ceremony, as well.
Mr. McLean encouraged those in attendance to support Dr. Jackson and schools as they educate students during such challenging times.
Prior to assuming his position with the Edenton-Chowan school system, Dr. Jackson served in Union County Public Schools for 12 years, spending a combined 10 years as a high school and elementary principal in three schools. He was the founding principal of two of the schools.
During his final year as a principal, Dr. Jackson was selected as the 2011 North Carolina State Principal of the Year, the North Carolina High School Principal of the Year and as a National Distinguished Principal of the Year. He spent his final two years in Union County as the school system’s chief communications officer.
Dr. Jackson was recently honored with the 2020 Bob McRae Superintendent of the Year Award by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for his positive contributions to high school athletics. He was honored in 2019 with the Dr. Sam Houston Superintendent Leadership Award and in 2017 with the Dr. Brad Sneeden Superintendent State Leadership Award by the North Carolina School Superintendents Association, becoming the only superintendent in the state to receive both awards. Additionally, he was selected as the 2017-18 Northeast Regional Superintendent of the Year.
He and his wife Rene, a former public school teacher, have four children.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
