NEWPORT — There’s still time for residents to provide input to Newport officials on a proposed ordinance amendment and a proposed road closure.
The town council met Thursday for its regular meeting at town hall on Howard Boulevard. During the meeting, the council opened two public hearings.
One was for a proposed ordinance amendment to allowed uses in the CH (commercial highway) district and another for a proposal to close a section of Bell Street.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic limiting the number of people who can attend a public meeting in person, the council unanimously continued, with two separate motions, both public hearings to give the public time to send written comments.
The council is scheduled to resume the hearings at the next regular council meeting Thursday, Aug. 13. Any written comments sent to town officials before the meeting will be added to the record.
Town Planner J.P. Duncan was present for Thursday’s meeting, presenting the council with information on the road closure and the amendment.
“This amendment is very simple,” he said. “It allows veterinary hospitals in the CH district.”
The existing ordinance contains no language specifying if veterinary hospitals are allowed uses, special uses or prohibited in the CH district. Mr. Duncan said, however, he thinks the use is appropriate for the district and should be a generally permitted use.
Meanwhile, the section of Bell Street being considered for closure is located between West Railroad Boulevard and Hill Street. According to maps in the meeting’s agenda packet, this will result in Bell Street running between Morehead Avenue and Hill Street, ending at T-intersections with each.
In other news at Thursday’s meeting, the council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, which included scheduling a public hearing Thursday, July 23 for a rezoning request. The request, if granted, would rezone a 2.05-acre lot at 8239 Highway 70 from R-20A (single-family residential with a 20,000 square foot minimum lot size) district to R-20 (residential agricultural) district.
Property owners James and Pamela Willis requested the rezoning. The town planning board unanimously recommended approval for the rezoning at its regular meeting June 15.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.