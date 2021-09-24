OTWAY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 48-year-old Otway man as a homicide.
According to a release sent late Thursday, the CCSO is investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Liston Road in Otway. Deputies responding the call discovered Mickey Arline Dixon, 48, of Crow Hill Road, dead of a single gunshot wound to the torso.
Mr. Dixon was allegedly shot by a family member, who the CCSO said is “fully cooperating with detectives.”
A representative for the agency said Friday morning no charges had been filed, and the case would be reviewed by prosecutors.
“After the investigation is complete district attorney Scott Thomas will review the case and determine if charges are applicable,” the official told the News-Times.
No further information was immediately released.
Reporter's note: This article was last updated at 12:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, to include more information.
