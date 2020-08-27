Volunteers give out nearly 4,100 boxes of chicken, cheese at Martha’s Mission

MOREHEAD CITY — Traffic was backed up for blocks Wednesday along Avery Street as participants waited to receive some of the nearly 4,100 free food boxes given out at Martha’s Mission Cupboard.
Some receiving the 10-pound boxes filled with chicken and cheese had driven from as far as Pollocksville.
“This food not only helps my family, but a couple of elderly people that live in our neighborhood,” Linda Jones of Pollocksville said. “My mama taught me that when you help other people that is a blessing.”
Ms. Jones said she and her husband had been waiting in line since 7:30 a.m. While the food truck from the nonprofit Gleaning for the World was delayed until about 11:30 p.m., people said it was worth the wait.
While the giveaway took place at Martha’s Mission, Waylon Bell, director of youth outreach at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, headed up the effort and coordinated volunteers from several churches who helped load boxes in people’s vehicles.
“Ginger (Martha’s Mission Director Ginger Wade) called me and said she had all of this food offered to give away, but she wouldn’t have the volunteers to do the distribution because most of her volunteers are older. I told her we would be more than happy to help,” said.
This is the second distribution that has taken place this summer.
“We know there’s a need out there because of the stress (the coronavirus) is causing to families,” Mr. Bell said. “It’s putting a stress on many people’s pocketbooks. Especially now that many families have kids home during the school year and are faced with feeding them meals, we want to make sure families are fed.”
Denise Young was among those volunteering to hand out boxes.
“I’m here because people have got to have food. If it’s one thing I can do, it’s help make sure people eat. I can’t stand to see people go hungry, especially children,” she said.
Volunteer Jaydyn Murrell, a sophomore at West Carteret High School, agreed.
“I like to help other people. It’s a blessing, and it makes me sad when someone goes without food,” she said.
Ms. Wade said she appreciated the outpouring of support from volunteers.
“We could not make this happen without this group of volunteers,” Ms. Wade said. “We are so grateful.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
