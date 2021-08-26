Active COVID-19 cases decrease, hospitalizations remain steady in Carteret County Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials confirmed 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County Thursday as the number of reported active COVID-19 cases decreased by nearly 60.
There were 336 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of Thursday afternoon, compared to 394 the previous day. Overall cases confirmed since March 2020 total 6,425, with 6,027 of those cases considered recovered and 62 residents dead.
Meanwhile, COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City remained at 17 Thursday, with the majority of the patients, 14, not fully vaccinated and three patients fully vaccinated against the virus.
The county’s COVID-19 test positivity rate dropped slightly Thursday to 12.4%, down from 12.8% previously, compared to a statewide positivity rate of 13%.
More people reportedly received a first vaccine dose, as well, with the percentage ticking up by 1% to 53% of the county’s population with at least one dose. Forty-eight percent of county residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Carteret County Health Department.
Health officials encourage all residents 12 years of age and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, which is available free of charge by calling the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2, to set up an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.