Carteret reports 10 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, reaches 300 total

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added 10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with number of active cases increasing by the same amount to 124.
To date, Carteret County has had 300 known cases of COVID-19 since the first cases was reported in March. As of Thursday afternoon, five residents have died of complications related to COVID-19 and 171 people have reportedly recovered.
The county provides COVID-19 case numbers and other information in weekday updates via its website, carteretcountync.gov. It also posts the information to the Carteret County government Facebook page and the Carteret County Health Department page. The website includes a map with cases broken shown by zip code.
The county reports no related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City as of Thursday afternoon. The number of people hospitalized peaked at four patients about two weeks ago, but CHC reports there have been no hospitalizations since Monday.
County health providers have performed 4,724 COVID-19 tests to date, with 3,959 negative results, three inconclusive tests and 462 people awaiting results.
