BEAUFORT - After the resignation letter was signed by five of the county’s seven Michael J. Smith Field Airport Authority board members Friday, Aug. 5, Ed Wheatly, chairman of the Carteret County Commissioners, said that it was a dollars and cents issue that resulted in the authorities change.

Airport Board of Directors Resignation Letter to the County Commissioners August 5, 2022

In a phone conversation early Monday morning, just three days after the board’s resignation letter was publicly released, Wheatly noted the county board is concerned the airport has not been self-sustaining over the past 10 years. Likening the board’s fiscal record over that period to that of a professional sports team that has a consistent losing record, the county chairman said it was time to change the coaching staff.

Wheatly called three of the board members directly, Jon Breary, Robert Coles and William Parker, to ask them for their resignation.

After noting he knew all the board members personally and that he and Parker were classmates at The Citadel, the military college of South Carolina, Wheatly said, “it was a hard call to make.”

Wheatly's plans for a “change in direction” of the airport’s operations was focused on just those three people, however board members Scott Evans and Thomas Higgins also signed the resignation letter after they were notified of the change.

The county commissioners must now appoint five new board members to join with the remaining board members, Pat Joyce, who previously served as chairman of the airport authority, and Vice Chair John Floyd.

In the telephone interview with the News-Times, Wheatly stated County Commissioner Robin Comer will serve on the authority as the commission’s representative and the board will present four other appointments Monday, Aug. 15 at commissioner’s monthly meeting.

Wheatly emphasized concerns on the financial status of the airport, stating the resignations of the three initial airport authority board members was requested “over a major difference in opinion” on how to improve the airport’s finances.

The airport authorities board consists of five county commissioner appointments and one appointment from the town of Beaufort.

“This is not about running an airport, it’s about running a business,” Wheatly said, noting the board is concerned the county taxpayers have been subsidizing the airport for the past ten years.

Currently operating as the airport's administrator is Janie Mason. Prior to her arrival, Jesse Vinson was hired in January 2020 as interim airport manager. Vinson held this position until May this year.

Wheatly also said the board is looking to hire a part-time airport manager in addition to the administrator position.

Expressing confidence in the “new direction” the county chairman predicted that, “in a few months we’ll see improvements.”

In their resignation letter, the former airport authority board members detailed the progress they have made in the past decade.

This includes an extension of a runway and construction of a parallel taxiway, completion of 40 new hangars with six more planned, an up-fit of Avwatch hangar, drainage repairs to airport ditches, a new fuel farm and the negotiation of favorable lease terms with a new fixed-base operator.

The letter also mentions an increase of annual receipts generated by the airport from $100,000 in 2012 to approximately $292,000 in 2022 after the new hangars become occupied.

Ongoing grants of Non Primary entitlement funds and federal contributions totaling $2.2 million over the next five years, along with $5 million earmarked from the state legislature for additional runway extensions, were also noted in the letter.

In a discussion with the News-Times several days after his resignation, Breary explained the former board members would let their letter speak for itself and offered only brief remarks.

"The board has come together and decided to have no comments now until certain elements make their move," Breary said. "What's in the letter is what we want to divulge. We're going to get together at some point to determine what further we can discuss."

Dee Meshaw, Carteret County Finance Director, confirmed that over the past decade the airport operations have run annual net deficit with the exception of one year during which operational income resulted in a $10,000 profit. During a phone interview Tuesday morning while attending a continuing education class outside the county, Ms. Meshaw noted that because of a lack of capital reserves the airport authority had to borrow money from the county to meet matching grant requirements for facility improvements.

The Michael J. Smith Field Airport has been in operation since 1948 with its board first formed in 1941.

It was initially served by Piedmont Airlines with a daily Douglas DC-3 flight to Raleigh/Durham, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and other en route destinations, according to historical flight logs. Wheeler Airlines served the airport during the mid-1970s with Cessna 402 flights to Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham and Norfolk, Va.

Formally known as Beaufort-Morehead City Airport, the airport was renamed in memory of Beaufort native and astronaut Michael Smith, who died in the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion in 1986.

In 2019, a senate bill was passed to increase the Airport Authority board from five to seven members.

According to a 2019 N.C. Department of Transportation report, the airport also helped create 315 jobs in the area, created personal income of $12,370,000, generated $1,632,200 in state and local taxes and had a total estimated economic output of $34,880,000.

Statistics for a 12-month period ending July 24, 2021 showed an average of 120 operations per day with based aircraft consisting of 37 single-engine planes, five multi-engine planes and two jets, according to data released by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Today, the airport stretches over 400 acres and offers services such as plane refueling, rental cars, aircraft maintenance, storage, flight training schools, charters, rentals and leasing.