Carteret officials report 19 additional COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County Wednesday afternoon as the coronavirus pandemic continues on.
The new cases boosted the active case count to 220 as of Wednesday afternoon and mean the county has recorded 4,156 cases since the onset of the pandemic last March. Of those, 3,895 people have reportedly recovered and 41 county residents have died as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalizations as Carteret Health Care in Morehead City fell by one since Tuesday to seven reported Wednesday.
The county, which provides information on confirmed cases by zip code, reported the Newport area – zip code 28570 – leads the county in confirmed cases at 1,394. There are seven recorded deaths in that zip code, as well. The next highest number of cases is located in the Morehead City zip code, 28557, with 935 confirmed cases. That zip code is tied with that of Swansboro, 28584, for the most deaths recorded in their respective areas at nine.
Wednesday, the state reported more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths, though not all the deaths occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday’s update.
Currently, North Carolina reports Carteret County has had 692 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days. That compares to 754 per 100,000 in neighboring Onslow County, 733 per 100,000 in Jones County and 777 per 100,000 in Craven County.
