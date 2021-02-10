BEAUFORT — County officials announced Wednesday Chuck Shinn will be sworn in as a commissioner Monday evening during the Carteret County Board of Commissioners regular meeting, taking over the seat vacated by Bill Smith.
Mr. Smith announced his resignation in January, citing health problems as his reason for stepping down.
According to a release, Mr. Shinn was selected as the candidate for the seat by an executive committee of the Carteret County Republican Party at its meeting Feb. 9, and the committee provided commissioners with its recommendation for his appointment. Mr. Shinn will serve the remainder of Mr. Smith’s term, which expires in 2022.
“I’m honored to have been unanimously chosen by my Party for the seat vacated as a result of Commissioner Smith’s recent resignation. Mr. Smith is my father-in-law and I have had the privilege of watching and learning from over the years as he served as a Carteret County Commissioner,” Mr. Shinn said in the county’s release. “I look forward to bringing my experience from the past ten years as Newport Councilman to the County level and continue the work and service of Commissioner Smith to the citizens of Carteret County.”
Mr. Shinn is currently serving as a Newport town councilman.
Mr. Shinn has lived in Carteret County since 1973 and has five grown children with his wife, Rhonda Shinn.
“The Statute requires that the recommended replacement be of the same political party as well as represent the same district as Commissioner Smith,” County Board of Commissioners Chairperson Ed Wheatly said. “We are glad that the Committee nominated someone who will continue to represent the citizens of District 2, and support the issues that were so important to Commissioner Smith. While we were sad that Commissioner Smith felt it necessary to resign due to his health, we look forward to working with Commissioner Shinn.”
Reporter's note: This article was updated at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, with more information.
