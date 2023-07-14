MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold an in-person workshop July 25-27 with the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee to review draft Amendment 2 to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan.
The workshop will be at the Craven Community College, Naumann Community Room within Ward Hall, 800 College Court, New Bern.
The workshop will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25; at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26; and at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 27.
This workshop is part of the fishery management plan process. The workshop consists of the fishery management plan advisory committee and division plan development team working together to discuss and refine the draft amendment provided by the division staff.
Striped mullet are considered overfished and the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, policy-making arm of the division, voted 6-3 this spring to adopt region-based closures for the fishery this fall and early winter.
In the southern coastal area, south of Onslow County, the closure will be from Oct. 30 through Dec. 31, while from Onslow County north to Virginia border, the closure will be from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31.
Together, according to fisheries division staff estimates, the closures should result in a 21.7 percent reduction in the statewide harvest of striped mullet. It’s the first closure ever for the mullet fishery.
The change the commission adopted in May is formally known as Supplement A to Amendment 1 of the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan. It applies to commercial and recreational fishermen and will remain in place until the division completes, and the commission adopts, Amendment 2 to the striped mullet management plan.
Amendment 2, which all involved hope to adopt by next summer, in advance of the fall peak of the mullet harvest, is expected to include more flexible management tools than the simple seasonal closures the commission adopted in May.
Striped mullet are prized in Carteret County and elsewhere for their roe, which means females are often harvested at an early age and have limited opportunities to reproduce.
In addition, many striped mullet are used as bait for other fish.
The advisory committee that will meet July 25-27 will assist the division by providing input for consideration to refine management options in draft Amendment 2 of the N.C. Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan. Workshop-style meetings allow scientists, managers and stakeholders on the committee to address questions, comments, and concerns more effectively and in a less formal setting.
The meeting will be held in-person only. It will be open to the public; however, there will not be an opportunity for public comment. The public is welcome to speak with advisory committee members and staff during breaks.
Based on the outcome of the workshop, the division will present a revised draft of Amendment 2 to the Marine Fisheries Commission later in 2023. Upon Marine Fisheries Commission approval, additional public review and comment on the draft plan will then be solicited and is critical input to completing the final plan.
For more information on Draft Amendment 2 to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan and a workshop agenda, go to the Striped Mullet FMP Amendment 2 Information Page.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
