MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Community College System announced June 8 Carteret Community College student Nicholas Lombreglia was a recipient of a 2020 Academic Excellence Award.
Selection requirements are consistent with Phi Theta Kappa honor society criteria. Students must have completed at least 12 semester hours in an associate degree program, and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25.
The students will receive a plaque and medallion in honor of their academic accomplishments.
One winner is selected from each of the state’s community colleges.
