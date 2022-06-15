MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees honored two of its own Tuesday for their service to the college and community.
CCC Board of Trustees Chairperson Melodie Darden honored Dr. Matt Zettl and June Fulcher, both whose terms on the board expire June 30.
“We sadly say goodbye to two of our trustees,” Ms. Darden said during the meeting held in the CCC Foundation building.
She commended both for their service, reading resolutions in honor of each one.
Dr. Zettl has served three four-year terms on the board. Ms. Fulcher served one four-year term.
The CCC Board of Trustees is made up of 12 members. Three governing agencies appoint four members to the board on a rotating basis. The agencies are the governor’s office, county commissioners and county board of education.
Dr. Zettl was a board of education appointee, and Ms. Fulcher was a governor’s office appointee.
The governor’s office appointed Penny Hooper of Beaufort, a retired biology instructor at the college, as Ms. Fulcher’s replacement. Ms. Hooper’s term begins July 1 and will continue through June 30, 2026.
The board of education appointed David Long of Morehead City, who is the director of operations at Joseph T. Ryerson & Sons Inc., to replace Dr. Zettl. His term will be from July 1 through June 30, 2026.
The county commissioners will announce their appointment to the CCC board during the commissioners meeting on Monday. That appointee will replace Mike Curtis, an attorney in Cape Carteret, who was honored in May for his service.
All new appointees will be sworn in at the August meeting of the CCC Board of Trustees. The board has canceled its meeting for July.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini thanked Dr. Zettl and Ms. Fulcher for their service.
“We’ll miss you terribly. You’re leaving us with so much legacy,” Dr. Mancini said. “The outcome of your leadership will be with us for many years to come.”
Trustee Bill Henderson said of Ms. Fulcher, “You have been a model of community service, including 32 years on the school board. I appreciate June’s service to our community.”
He also commended Dr. Zettl, as did trustee Catherine Parker, who said, “I learned a lot from you.”
Ms. Darden referred to Dr. Zettl as “a trusted adviser.”
In response, Dr. Zettl said, “I thank my fellow board members for the kind words.”
Ms. Fulcher said, “I’ve enjoyed my time on the board.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.