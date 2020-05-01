Carteret Health Care to resume elective procedures

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care announced beginning Monday, the hospital will resume some elective procedures that had been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Over the last 45 days, CHC reports it has prepared for COVID-19 and the potential for a massive outbreak in Carteret County. During this period, the hospital made significant advancements in its ability to respond quickly to the changing environment of COVID-19.
“With some models predicting hundreds to thousands of hospital admissions in Carteret County based on population, we are very thankful we have been spared as a community and are fortunate to have had only five COVID-19 patients hospitalized at CHC in the last 45 days,” CHC President Harvey Case said in a release. “From a resource perspective, we were prepared for a large surge of COVID-19 patients and we put a tremendous amount of time and effort accumulating knowledge, personal protective equipment, beds, negative pressure equipment, ventilators, test kits and ensuring we have the clinical experts available to care for whatever comes our way.”
Newer models that have been updated with actual data versus projected now show the estimates of future needs for hospital resources have declined dramatically. With trends now more favorable, preparations are underway to resume elective surgeries and reopen outpatient services in a phased manner.
Beginning Monday, CHC will begin resuming services and contacting patients to reschedule procedures, along with seeing new patients.
CHC’s plan is a phased approach and the hospital plans to start reopening gradually and accelerate at a rate that does not outpace its ability to provide a safe environment for all involved.
As the hospital moves forward with elective care, CHC will continue using advanced safety protocols including:
- Requiring universal masking for all patients, physicians, staff and support persons. Patients and support persons are encouraged to bring their own face covering, such as a cloth mask.
- Facilitywide screening for all patients, physicians, staff and support persons who enter CHC.
- Social distancing.
- Visitor restrictions.
- Hand hygiene.
These along with other safety precautions, such as increasing testing capacity and monitoring personal protective equipment, will continue, CHC said.
“We clearly understand we cannot let our guard down, however we believe we are ready to safely begin moving forward with caring for patients with needs that have been delayed,” Mr. Case concluded. “We have worked closely with the Mayo Clinic and have incorporated safety behaviors and best practices that have proven effective in mitigating the transmission of the virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.