Heading into weekend, active cases down, hospitalizations up in Carteret

CARTERET COUNTY — Active cases of COVID-19 are coming down slowly in Carteret County with 140 as of Friday afternoon, but hospitalizations are still high, with the majority of those patients reportedly not fully vaccinated against the deadly disease.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported 14 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 Friday, up by one from the previous day. The majority of those, 12 of the 14, are not fully vaccinated, according to Friday’s COVID-19 report from the Carteret County Health Department.
After peaking in the 20s in August and early September, hospitalizations have been holding steady in the teens for most of this month. The delta variant of the coronavirus is responsible for the latest surge in COVID-19 that is only recently begun to diminish.
Health officials confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, for 8,250 total since the pandemic began in spring 2020. Active cases fell by 27, and recovered cases surpassed 8,000 to stand at 8,023, as of Friday afternoon.
The county health department reported four more COVID-19 deaths this week, as well, bringing the overall total to 87. With 16 deaths reported in a span of 30 days, September was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Carteret County to date. Seven additional deaths have been reported in October, so far.
As for school-related COVID cases this week, Carteret Community College reported three active cases on campus as of Friday, compared to seven last week. The last known date of exposure on campus was Oct. 13.
Reported cases only include individuals who report testing positive and have been on campus within a 48-hour window from symptom onset or a positive test. There has been a total of 75 confirmed cases at CCC since the start of the pandemic.
Carteret County Schools, meanwhile, reported 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools Oct. 8-14, half of the 58 cases reported the previous week. Of the cases, 23 were students and three were employees. There are currently 8,026 students enrolled in county public schools, with 1,070 employees.
Cases were reported at numerous schools, including Broad Creek Middle, Croatan High, East Carteret High, Morehead City Primary, Newport Elementary, Newport Middle, West Carteret High and White Oak Elementary schools.
Newport Middle School reported the highest number of cases at six.
The health department continues to offer free COVID-19 vaccines, including first and second doses and boosters, for those who are eligible. To make an appointment with the health department at an upcoming clinic, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
