NC Coastal Federation seeks donations, volunteers for oyster shell recycling effort

OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells.
The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish.
“Whether from an oyster roast, restaurant or back yard cook out, every shell collected can help protect and restore our coast,” the NCCF said a release. “The federation oversees several shell recycling stations across the coast to help make the process easy.”
Oyster shell is a valuable resource in North Carolina and it can cost up to $3 per bushel when purchased for coastal restoration, the NCCF said. It’s also illegal to dump the shells in state landfills.
“From 2003 to 2018, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries operated a state-funded oyster shell recycling program that provided 6-15% of the shell needed for restoration projects,” the federation said. “The state-run oyster shell recycling program ended in 2018 due to budget cuts and staff reductions.”
The NCCF responded to the end of the state program by starting its own, which it said is “filling the gap by providing a way for people and businesses to support a healthy coastal environment and keep shells out of the trash.”
In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
