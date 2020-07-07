MOREHEAD CITY — State recreational water quality officials Tuesday lifted a water quality swimming advisory at a sound-side site in Carteret County.
The advisory was lifted because water testing shows bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play.
The advisory was posted at the public access area at the north-side mouth of Town Creek in Beaufort June 24. At the time, water quality testing showed a monthly average of the bacteria enterococci above the EPA-mandated level of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, the standard for high-use sites.
Subsequent testing at this site found levels have fallen to within the standard. The sign advising against swimming, skiing or otherwise coming into contact with the water has been removed.
Enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. While it is not known to cause illness, scientific studies show enterococci may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.
Coastal recreational waters in North Carolina are generally clean, according to officials. The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program samples 210, sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.
For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program, visit the program’s website, portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/recreational-water-quality, view a map of the testing sites at portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/testing-sites and follow the program’s Twitter feed at twitter.com/NCRecPrgm.
